Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $531,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,202 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,585.12. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 19,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,863 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 440.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after buying an additional 500,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

