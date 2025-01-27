tru Independence LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the period. FMC accounts for 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $55.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.