tru Independence LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 387,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

