tru Independence LLC Sells 4,641 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

tru Independence LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 804.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

