tru Independence LLC Trims Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,941 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $42.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $44.61.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.