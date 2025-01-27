TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 125,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 67,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

