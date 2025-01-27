Two West Capital Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 308,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 627,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 128,086 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV opened at $27.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

