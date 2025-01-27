Two West Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.29 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

