Two West Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.9% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 65,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.