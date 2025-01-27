Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.32 and last traded at $69.14. Approximately 7,964,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 23,946,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $163,468,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

