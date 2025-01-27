Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires Shares of 47,562 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,802,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.0% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,124.64 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,157.90. The company has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,077.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $943.86.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,045.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,093.34.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

