Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $276.26 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $168.36 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.