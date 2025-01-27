Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $2.98 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $205.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.40, a PEG ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 182,096 shares in the company, valued at $31,149,341.76. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,306 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
