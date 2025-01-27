Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,044 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.73.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $790.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $771.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.48 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.