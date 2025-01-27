United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UAL opened at $105.00 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

