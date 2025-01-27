United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after acquiring an additional 908,558 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in United Airlines by 293.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $105.00 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

