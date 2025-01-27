United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 4,685 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,036,000 after purchasing an additional 242,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 765.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after buying an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after buying an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

