United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ventas by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ventas by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 62,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1,247.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 459,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $60.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

