United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $79,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $400.03 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

