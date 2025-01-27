United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 688,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 42,442 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,550,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 80,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,624,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,246,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.01 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

