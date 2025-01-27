Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,900,000 after buying an additional 3,458,045 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,147 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,416,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,161 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

