Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,010 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.08 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

