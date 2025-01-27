Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 181.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 48,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,683,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $248.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day moving average of $239.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

