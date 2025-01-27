Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is OLIO Financial Planning’s 8th Largest Position

OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,873 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VEU stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

