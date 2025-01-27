Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.3% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,994,000 after buying an additional 112,873 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

