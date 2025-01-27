Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after buying an additional 360,583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after buying an additional 257,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,256,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $411.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $317.59 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

