Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,755,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,801,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $266.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

