Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

