Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.