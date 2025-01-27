Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after buying an additional 317,770 shares during the period.

VIGI stock opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $89.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

