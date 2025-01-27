Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 10.0% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $70.19 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.9647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

