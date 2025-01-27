Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of waypoint wealth counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,003,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $251.81 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $205.93 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

