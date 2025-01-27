Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VB opened at $251.81 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $205.93 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
