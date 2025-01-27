Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $559.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.61. The company has a market cap of $506.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $443.75 and a 12 month high of $561.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

