Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lifted by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 66,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 586,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $61.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.