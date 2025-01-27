Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after acquiring an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after buying an additional 704,809 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,317,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $102.83 and a 12 month high of $123.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

