Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,306,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFMV opened at $123.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5744 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

