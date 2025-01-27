Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 2,628 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 209,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DISV stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

