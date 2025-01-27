Vincenzo Bellissimo Sells 1,250 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2025

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) Senior Officer Vincenzo Bellissimo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.04, for a total value of C$15,050.00.

FORA traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.15. 9,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,538. The stock has a market cap of C$226.23 million, a P/E ratio of 173.57 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$12.77.

FORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

