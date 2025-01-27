Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,255 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSH. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11,136.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 71.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.7 %

VSH stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,711.47. This trade represents a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

