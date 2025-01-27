Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 34,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $12,895,688. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

NYSE WMT opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

