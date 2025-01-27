waypoint wealth counsel Purchases 214 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 78,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 170,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a market cap of $247.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 3,042 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $180,055.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,563.62. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

