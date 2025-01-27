Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $203.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $207.24.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,220,675.12 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

