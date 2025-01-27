Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $301.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $239.86 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

