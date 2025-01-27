Webster Bank N. A. Makes New $6.82 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 134,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,494 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after buying an additional 1,968,517 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,312,000 after buying an additional 460,985 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

