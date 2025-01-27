Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 1,223 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.69 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.06 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

