Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total transaction of $31,536,054.06. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,435.10. This represents a 99.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $123,913,691. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

Netflix stock opened at $977.59 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $768.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.