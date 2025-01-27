Webster Bank N. A. Sells 218 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %
KO stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- New Year, New Buybacks: 3 Big-Name Stocks Planning Repurchases
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why These 3 Stocks With High Call Option Volume Deserve Attention
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- D-Wave: Recent Updates Propel Shares Off 2025 Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.