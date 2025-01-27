Webster Bank N. A. Sells 218 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

KO stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

