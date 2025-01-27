West Wealth Group LLC Acquires 652 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $356.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.