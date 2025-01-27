West Wealth Group LLC Purchases 5,398 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after buying an additional 773,068 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $22,940,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 100,512 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,945.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $40.26 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

